Field is set for FCIAC boys basketball tournament

Ridgefield will lead a field of eight teams into the postseason when the FCIAC boys basketball tournament tips off with quarterfinal games Saturday at Fairfield Warde High School.

The Tigers are unbeaten in league play, finishing 15-0 to grab the No. 1 seed. They had won four straight FCIAC championships before Danbury won last season.

No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 Stamford and No. 4 Staples, last year’s runner-up, round out the top four.

The rest of the field includes No. 5 Wilton, No. 6 Danbury, No. 7 Warde and No. 8 Ludlowe.

Here’s the complete schedule:

FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 24

Quarterfinals at Fairfield Warde

No. 6 Danbury vs. No. 3 Stamford, Noon

No. 7 Warde vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton vs. No. 4 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Semifinals at Wilton, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.