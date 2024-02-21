Playoff match-ups set for FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament

Seven teams will play in the FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament, with games getting underway with the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

No. 2 Darien, No. 3 Ridgefield and No. 4 Fairfield will host the quarterfinals at the times listed below. New Canaan, the top seed, will have a bye for the quarterfinal.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 24

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Fairfield co-op (Martire Family Arena), 1 p.m.

No. 7 Westhill/Stamford at No. 2 Darien (Darien Ice House), 5 p.m.

No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 3 Ridgefield (Winter Garden), 8 p.m.

No. 1 New Canaan has a bye

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals at higher seeds, TBA

Saturday, March 2

Final at Danbury Ice Arena, Noon