FCIAC Girls Basketball Final, New Canaan vs. St. Joseph live streaming from the NFHS Network

The FCIAC girls basketball final between top-seeded St. Joseph and No. 7 seed New Canaan will be livestreamed by the NFHS Network at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22.

The game is being played at Trumbull High School.

St. Joseph is playing in its third consecutive FCIAC final after winning in 2022 and finishing runner-up last year.

New Canaan, which defeated No. 2 Stamford and No. 3 Ridgefield in the first two playoff rounds, is making its first-ever appearance in the final.

Click the link below to go to the livestream. A subscription to the NFHS Network is required.

NFHS Network: FCIAC Girls Basketball Final – New Canaan vs. St. Joseph. 7 p.m.