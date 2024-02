The FCIAC girls ice hockey championship game between Darien and New Canaan is being live streamed by DAF Media and NCTV78 on Saturday, Feb. 24. The puck drops at 3 p.m. at the Darien Ice House.

It’s the fourth time in the last five years that the rivals are playing in the conference final. Darien, the defending champion, won in 2020 and 2023, and New Canaan won in 2021.

To watch the game, click the link below.

Girls Ice Hockey Final at Darien Ice House – Sat., Feb. 24

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 3 p.m.