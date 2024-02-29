FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship – Trumbull 70, Staples 67 (OT)

Trumbull 70, Staples 67 (OT)
Staples 23 17 11 6 10 – 67
Trumbull 21 15 12 13 13 – 70
Staples: Adam Udell 9 2-3 20, Austin Heyer 0 0-0 0, Caleb Smith 3 0-0 8, Mason Tobias 5 5-6 15, Charlie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Dhilan Lowman 0 0-0 0, Samson Clachko 5 2-4 13, Nicholas Sikorski 3 1-1 9. Totals 26 10-14 67
Trumbull: Ryan Johnston 8 9-11 29, Sean Wilson 6 7-9 20, Brandon Fowler 6 2-2 14, Owen Bull 1 0-0 2, Brian Elmo 1 0-0 2, Jaden Tuhouse 0 0-0 0, Joey DiMarco 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 18-22 70
3-pointers: S – Smith 2, Sikorski 2, Clachko; T – Johnston 4, Wilson, DiMarco