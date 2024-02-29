FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship – Trumbull 70, Staples 67 (OT)

A sold out Zeoli Field House in Wilton for the FCIAC boys basketball final between Trumbull and Staples on Thurs., Feb. 29, 2024.

Trumbull 70, Staples 67 (OT)

Staples 23 17 11 6 10 – 67

Trumbull 21 15 12 13 13 – 70

Staples: Adam Udell 9 2-3 20, Austin Heyer 0 0-0 0, Caleb Smith 3 0-0 8, Mason Tobias 5 5-6 15, Charlie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Dhilan Lowman 0 0-0 0, Samson Clachko 5 2-4 13, Nicholas Sikorski 3 1-1 9. Totals 26 10-14 67

Trumbull: Ryan Johnston 8 9-11 29, Sean Wilson 6 7-9 20, Brandon Fowler 6 2-2 14, Owen Bull 1 0-0 2, Brian Elmo 1 0-0 2, Jaden Tuhouse 0 0-0 0, Joey DiMarco 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 18-22 70

3-pointers: S – Smith 2, Sikorski 2, Clachko; T – Johnston 4, Wilson, DiMarco

