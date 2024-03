FCIAC Boys Basketball State Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule

Monday, March 4

Div. II First Round

No. 8 Stamford 71, No. 25 Enfield 58

No. 12 West Haven 75, No. 21 Norwalk 49

No. 14 Warde 66, No. 19 Newington 63 (OT)

No. 11 Wilton 70, No. 22 Middletown 69

Tuesday, March 5

Div. III First Round

No. 17 St. Joseph at No. 16 Torrington, 6:30 p.m.

No. 28 New Canaan at No. 5 Bunnell, 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 Killingly at No. 14 Ludlowe, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Div. II Second Round

No. 9 Farmington at No. 8 Stamford, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Warde at No. 3 Trumbull, 6:30 p.m.

No. 27 Bloomfield at No. 11 Wilton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Div. I Second Round

No. 16 Greenwich at No. 1 Notre Dame West Haven, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Staples at No. 5 East Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 Danbury at No. 2 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.