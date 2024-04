Branford 100 000 0 – 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors

Wilton 001 200 – 3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors

Wilton: Max Jarvie went all the way for the win, striking out 11 and walking 2; Mike Frischetti had a double and single; Adam Daversa had a two-RBI double in the 4th.