Newtown 000 000 0 – 041

Trumbull 000 001 x – 111

N: Madison Thoesen and Bri Pellicone

T: Becca Sexton W (1-0) and Bri Potok

N: Addy Cordova had a double

T Sexton pitched a complete game shutout with 8 strikeouts; J.T. Telep scored the only run on a ground out by Caroline Hall.