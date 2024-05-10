FCIAC boys and girls tennis quarterfinals set

The field is set for the girls and boys tennis tournaments, which get underway next week at the home courts of the higher seeds.
The girls quarterfinals will be held on Monday, May 13, with the boys quarterfinals to follow on Tuesday, May 14.
The semifinal matches, which will be played at the highest remaining seeds, are Wednesday, May 15, for the girls and Thursday, May 16, for the boys.
The championship doubleheader will be played on Monday, May 20, at Wilton High School. The boys final begins at 2:30 p.m., with the boys final at 4 p.m..
Here are the matchups for the quarterfinals.
Girls Tennis Quarterfinals
Monday, May 13
No. 8 Westhill at No. 1 Greenwich
No. 7 Warde at No. 2 New Canaan
No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Darien
No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 Ludlowe
Boys Tennis Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 14
No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Greenwich
No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 New Canaan
No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 Staples
No. 5 Darien at No. 4 Westhill