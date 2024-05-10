FCIAC boys and girls tennis quarterfinals set

The field is set for the girls and boys tennis tournaments, which get underway next week at the home courts of the higher seeds.

The girls quarterfinals will be held on Monday, May 13, with the boys quarterfinals to follow on Tuesday, May 14.

The semifinal matches, which will be played at the highest remaining seeds, are Wednesday, May 15, for the girls and Thursday, May 16, for the boys.

The championship doubleheader will be played on Monday, May 20, at Wilton High School. The boys final begins at 2:30 p.m., with the boys final at 4 p.m..

Here are the matchups for the quarterfinals.

Girls Tennis Quarterfinals

Monday, May 13

No. 8 Westhill at No. 1 Greenwich

No. 7 Warde at No. 2 New Canaan

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Darien

No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 Ludlowe

Boys Tennis Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 14

No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Greenwich

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 New Canaan

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 Staples

No. 5 Darien at No. 4 Westhill