Tournament seeds, match-ups set for FCIAC boys and girls lacrosse

The FCIAC boys and girls lacrosse tournament seedings are set, with the postseason beginning with quarterfinal matchups this week.

The quarterfinals will be held at the home fields of the top four seeds, with the playoff shifting to neutral sites for the final two rounds. The girls will play at Brien McMahon with the semifinals on Monday, May 20, and the final on Thursday, May 23, while the boys will play at Wilton with the semifinals on Tuesday, May 21, and the final on Thursday, May 23.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals

Friday, May 17

No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

No. 5 Staples at No. 4 Wilton, Noon

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Darien, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 16

No. 8 Norwalk at No. 1 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.