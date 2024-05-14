FCIAC Golf Tournament fundraiser to be held June 24 at Oak Hills

The 29th annual FCIAC Golf Tournament takes place June 24 at Oak Hills Park in Norwalk.

Proceeds from this tournament will be used for the “Will to Live” and “Life Teammate” program which the FCIAC has joined to help its student-athletes struggling with mental health issues. “We believe that this program has helped students to realize that ‘it’s OK not to be OK’ and to teach students to look for those who may not be feeling good about school or life in general,” FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz said.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with lunch. The shotgun tee-off time is at noon for the golfing with the scramble scoring format for teams of foursomes.

Space limitations have limited the golfing to 24 foursomes and there are still openings available for foursomes.

The entry fee is $175 per person.

The lunch includes hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken thighs. Complimentary beer and water will be available on the course for the golfers.

Raffle prizes, many more prizes and souvenirs will be awarded during the 5 o’clock dinner which includes chicken piccata, penne ala vodka, roasted root vegetables, garden salad, bread, soda, and water. There will also be a cash bar for dinner.

Entry forms or more information may be obtained by emailing Dave Schulz at: [email protected] .