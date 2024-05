FCIAC Tennis State Tournament Scoreboard and Schedule

Boys Tennis

Class LL

First Round

Friday, May 24

Trumbull 6, East Hartford 1

Staples 7, Hamden 0

Greenwich 7, Manchester 0

Westhill 7, Southington 0

Darien 5, Ridgefield 0

Saturday, May 28

Fairfield Prep 6, Warde 1

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 28

No. 6 Darien at No. 3 Glastonbury, 3 p.m.

No. 13 Trumbull at No. 5 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Westhill at No. 2 Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Finals at Conard

Thursday, May 30

Matchups, Times TBD

Class L

Qualifying Round

Friday, May 24

Ludlowe 7, Bristol Central 0

First Round

Friday, May 24

Wilton 4, Farmington 0

New Canaan 7, Guilford 0

Saturday, May 25

Amity 5, Ludlowe 2

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 28

No. 8 Wilton at No. 1 Newtown, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Masuk at No. 3 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Finals at Conard

Thursday, May 30

Matchups, Times TBD

Girls Tennis

Class LL

Qualifying Round

Friday, May 24

Westhill 6, Shelton 1

Warde 7, Naugatuck 0

Brien McMahon 5, Southington 2

Staples 7, New Britain 0

Wilton 7, Ridgefield 0

First Round

Saturday, May 25

Greenwich 6, Westhill 1

Wilton 7, East Hartford 0

Darien 7, Brien McMahon 0

Ludlowe 6, Glastonbury 1

South Windsor 5, Warde 2

Staples 4, Cheshire 3

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 28

No. 9 Wilton at No. 1 Greenwich, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Ludlowe at No. 4 Darien, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Staples at No. 3 Maloney, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Finals at Conard

Thursday, May 30

Matchups, Times TBD

Class L

Qualifying Round

Friday, May 24

St. Joseph 4, Fitch 3

First Round

Saturday, May 25

St. Joseph 5, Berlin 2

New Canaan 7, Avon 0

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 28

No. 20 St. Joseph at No. 5 Amity, 2 p.m.

No. 10 North Haven at No. 2 New Canaan, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Finals at Conard

Thursday, May 30

Matchups, Times TBD