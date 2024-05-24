FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Spring, 2024

Anthony Vo – Bridgeport Central

This National Honor Society member is a high honor roll student with a weighted GPA of 4.239 and an unweighted GPA of 3.867 while taking honors, AP and ECE classes.

Anthony is currently one of the captains for Central’s boys’ volleyball team.

He plans on attending the University of Connecticut in the fall.

Nazmul Kader – Bridgeport Central

Nazmul, now a senior captain of the volleyball team, was a key contributor for last year’s team which made it to the state tournaments while demonstrating exceptional leadership, teamwork, and resilience.

With a strong GPA of 3.8 and a commitment to competitive guard classes, he has showcased his dedication to both athletics and academics. Nazmul recently got honored with the 2024 scholar-athlete award.

Nazmul’s goal is to pursue his passions in business-finance and further excel in his endeavors as he continues his journey at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

Alexa Smith – Brien McMahon

This junior, recently accepted into the National Honor Society, is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program candidate who has an unweighted GPA of 3.96 while taking hall honors, AP, and IB classes throughout high school.

Alexa is a three-sport varsity athlete. She was a team captain this past winter for basketball, currently is a team captain for the softball team, and she’ll be a senior captain for the volleyball team in the upcoming fall season. Alexa was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in basketball this past winter season and was chosen as a News 12 scholar-athlete last December.

She’s very involved with McMahon’s Unified Sports program and a member of the school’s Class Act Council.

Alexa is also a member of the Junior Rowayton Civic Association, a local community service program; she’s a co-founder of the Brady’s Smile club, devoted to making blankets and care baskets for children in hospitals; and Alexa also volunteers at the Open Door Shelter in Norwalk.

Robert Gatt – Brien McMahon

Robert earned a 4.72 cumulative weighted GPA as an IB diploma candidate taking all IB classes during his junior and senior years.

He received the Columbia Book Award for his academic prowess in 2023.

Robert is a four-year starter for the lacrosse team, a team captain as a junior and a senior, and was the 2023 Defensive MVP. He has been selected FCIAC All-West and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and was a recipient of the Warrior Cup MVP and Michael Epstein MVP awards.

Robert served as the junior class treasurer, National Honor Society treasurer, and president of the Junior Rowayton Civic Association. He also participated in Best Buddies, the Environmental Club, and has extensively volunteered for Norwalk Junior Lacrosse.

Mya Cefaloni – Danbury

Mya has achieved a 4.266 GPA and is a high honor roll student while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

She is involved in many clubs including National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Board of Governors Secretary, Class Act, Peer Leadership, Key Club, UNICEF Club, STEMINIST Club, Female Empowerment Club, and Italian Club.

Mya has been playing on the varsity softball team for four years and became captain her senior year. Last year she had a strong junior season and was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention. She also was on the varsity volleyball team.

Mya plans on attending the University of Connecticut.

Stephen Palacios – Danbury

Stephen has played on the varsity boys volleyball team since his freshman year, and has been captain his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

He earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and the “Danbury Old Times Varsity Sportsmanship Award” his junior year.

Stephen is also active in afterschool clubs. He served as the vice president of Key Club, where he participated in community service, and president of Mu Alpha Theta his senior year.

Stephen will continue his academic endeavors at Yale University, where he plans to pursue engineering and play club volleyball.

Sukhi Mohan – Darien

Sukhi has an unweighted GPA of 3.94 and has been a member of the Darien girls’ varsity tennis team since her sophomore year. In her senior season she is one of the team’s co-captains.

Sukhi was a recipient of the Cornell Book Award, is president of the She’s the First club, and is a volunteer for the Community Fund of Darien.

Additionally, Sukhi is an active member of her school’s science, math, and national honor societies and will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

Thomas Aponte – Darien

Thomas has achieved a 4.12 GPA while taking honors and AP classes throughout his high school career and is a member of the National honor Society and the Math Honor Society.

He was captain of the cross country and outdoor track and field team during his senior year and has qualified for and competed in both the FCIAC and state championship meets for cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track.

Thomas is also a volunteer for DAF Media broadcasting organization where he is part of a team that produces live broadcasts for high school sports and events and for his community.

Thomas will attend the University of Wisconsin.

Abigail Cerny – Fairfield Ludlowe

This versatile three-season student athlete has earned a 4.31 GPA while taking honors and AP classes. Abigail has also qualified for the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society.

She has played on the girls’ soccer team in the fall, been a member of the gymnastics and girls indoor track and field teams in the winter, and this spring she is a co-captain of the outdoor track and field team.

Abigail was a key contributor who helped Ludlowe’s gymnastics team win FCIAC and state championships. This past winter she was on the track team and was the FCIAC champion in the long jump (17 feet). A few months later she was runner-up in the triple jump (35-11.75) at the 2024 FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships on.

Abigail is an active member of the Save the Children Club and Caroline House club at her school. She volunteers through Scholars and Athletes Serving Others and the Appalachia Service Project. Abigail also tutors middle school and high school students and was a Ludlowe Leader.

She will be attending Clemson University this fall studying biochemistry.

Shane Praver – Fairfield Ludlowe

Shane has earned a 4.35 weighted cumulative GPA while being involved in the boys soccer and volleyball programs as well as taking mostly honors and AP level classes.

He first played on the junior varsity soccer team in his freshman year prior to being a varsity player the last three years. As a senior, Shane was the team captain who was selected 2023 FCIAC All-East Boys Soccer Team. He has participated on the varsity volleyball team since his sophomore year and captained the team as a junior, earning All-FCIAC Honorable Mention, and is a captain during his senior year as well.

Shane was the recipient of the Saint Michael’s Book Award for Academic Achievement and Social Conscience. He participates in Jewish youth organizations such as Merkaz and BBYO.

Shane plans on playing both club soccer and volleyball at Binghamton University.

Emma Walsh – Fairfield Warde

Emma is an honor roll student with an unweighted GPA while taking mostly honors and AP classes.

She is a member of the Math, Science, and Business honor societies at Fairfield Warde High School.

Emma has been a member of the softball team for four years and is a team captain her senior year.

She has also tutored students and volunteered for SASO Girls for four years.

Emma is continuing her academic career at the College of the Holy Cross and plans on majoring in Biology.

Matt Perman – Fairfield Warde

Matt has a 4.3 weighted GPA and is member of the school’s National Honor Society, Business Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society.

He was nominated for the Connecticut Lt. Governor’s Computing Challenge Award for a project in his AP Computer Science class.

Matt has been a singles player for Fairfield Warde’s boys’ tennis team since his sophomore year and this year he is a senior co-captain who earned his way to becoming the team’s No. 1 singles player in the lineup.

Matt volunteers after school with the Unified Sports Team and he also works as an instructor at the Tennis Club of Trumbull with the youth clinics.

He will attend the University of Maryland and major in marketing.

Megan Geiger – Greenwich

This senior has achieved a GPA of 5.0 and will be attending Northwestern University in the fall. Megan is a National Honor Society member and has achieved high honor roll recognition all four years.

Megan is co-captain and four-year member of the basketball and softball teams and has also participated in cross country and volleyball.

She received the Smith College Book Award as well as the Lillian Butler Davies Communication Award for short fiction.

Megan is an active volunteer at the Inspirica Women’s Shelter, Stamford Hospital, and Swim Across America, and enjoys coaching youth softball and basketball teams.

Harrison Goldenberg – Greenwich

Harrison has a 4.9 weighted GPA (5.3 scale) while taking mostly AP classes. He has been a member of the National Spanish Honor Society and National English Honor Society.

He is a captain of Greenwich’s boys outdoor track and field team after having been a two-time captain for the indoor program. Harrison won the 400-meter race at the 2024 FCIAC Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 50.11.

Harrison’s runner-up finish in the 300-meter race (36.25) at the FCIAC Championships earned him his selection to the All-FCIAC First Team this his past winter. That added to the multiple postseason honors Harrison has collected as he has previously earned All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England, and All-American awards individually and as a member of relay teams.

Harrison also volunteers teaching cello to students at a local elementary school.

Next year he will run for both the indoor and outdoor track teams at Columbia University.

Sloane Griffiths – New Canaan

Sloane has achieved high honors every quarter of high school and has maintained a 102 weighted GPA while taking all AP and honors classes.

She has been a member of the varsity girls’ hockey team for three years in high school and was a captain her senior year and has been a member of the varsity lacrosse team the past two years. She had has won two state championships and one FCIAC championship in hockey.

Sloane also works as a volunteer for EMT for New Canaan EMS, is a member of the Junior Advisory Board for Friends of Karen, the president of the Spanish Club, and she participates in other activities such as youth sports coaching and the National Honor Society.

She will attend the University of Virginia in the fall.

John Sheffield – New Canaan

Jack achieved a cumulative 98.5 GPA, qualifying himself for the high honor roll, while taking mostly AP and honors courses.

This spring Jack is co-captaining the baseball team after earning All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in 2023. He was a co-captain of the squash team this past winter while helping lead New Canaan to a 7-2 record and a National Interscholastic Championship en route to earning his second consecutive Fairwest All-League Award.

Jack was a recipient of the University of Virginia Book Award and helped his team place second in the region for the annual TEAMS Competition in 2023.

Jack looks forward to studying physics at UT Austin in the fall.

Gianna Longo – Norwalk

This senior with the overall weighted GPA of 4.1 has been a member of the varsity softball team for all four years and the varsity field hockey team for three years.

Gianna has been playing sports her whole life as well as tackling her academics. She has made high honor roll all four years at NHS and has been volunteering with the youth field hockey program in Norwalk as well as the Fairfield Little League softball program.

Gianna is excited to be furthering her academic career at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire for Criminal Justice and Psychology.

Marcello Maturi – Norwalk

Marcello has been a high honor roll student since his freshman year, maintaining a 4.46 GPA while taking 11 AP courses throughout high school.

He has played on the boys’ volleyball team for the last three years while also helping to manage the junior varsity team.

Marcello is vice president of the National Honor Society and secretary of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. He has volunteered throughout high school with organizations such as Key Club, BuildOn, and the Norwalk High School String Quartet.

Marcello will attend Columbia University in the fall.

Yael Everett – Ridgefield

Yael has achieved an unweighted GPA of 4.34 and was a member of the softball team for four years in addition to being named co-captain in her senior year.

She has taken mostly AP and honors classes, earning high honor roll all four years and receiving a Book Award from Sacred Heart. Yael was a member of the National Honor Society and of the Lodestar literary/art magazine, while also participating in the No Place for Hate events at both Ridgefield middle schools and the high school.

Yael is attending Hamilton College in the fall, playing softball, and studying creative writing.

Kyle Song – Ridgefield

This senior is a National Honor Society member who has been a high honor roll student every quarter of his high school career.

Kyle has been on the on the boys’ varsity tennis team for four years and was elected a captain. As a freshman he was recognized as All-State First Team Doubles.

Kyle has been a volunteer tutor and tennis coach at Danbury Grassroots Academy for three years and has led the Coding Club at middle school in his town for three years.

Jillian Guilfoyle – St. Joseph

This senior captain of the softball team has excelled on the field and in the classroom throughout her high school career.

In addition to having previously been selected to the All-FCIAC Girls Softball First Team during both her sophomore and junior years and to the All-State Team last spring, Jill is a member of the National Honor Society and who has made honor roll all four years and holds a GPA of 4.0.

She has given over 200 hours of her time as a dedicated volunteer at Erin’s Gym, a first-class indoor turf youth athletic facility in Stratford which offers pitching and hitting lessons.

Jill will major in communications and play both softball and volleyball at Rhode Island College.

Jonathan Vitka – St. Joseph

Jonathan has achieved president or principal honor roll status all four years of high school while taking higher-level academic classes.

He has been a member of the boys’ ice hockey and lacrosse teams for four years. He was a team captain for ice hockey and was the Hobey Baker Award recipient this past winter season.

Jonathan has volunteered much of his time teaching younger children how to play hockey through the PAL program and Learn to Play Hockey. He has been a volunteer for Sterling House in various capacities.

Sydney Laureano-Rikardsen – Stamford

Sydney, an IB Diploma candidate and Honors with Distinction student, boasts a remarkable 5.2 weighted GPA.

She played as a starter in both varsity lacrosse and varsity soccer, showcasing her leadership as the lacrosse captain during her senior year. Her dedication as an athlete was recognized with an All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for lacrosse last year after her strong junior season.

Beyond sports, Sydney served as Editor-in-Chief of the school’s yearbook and held membership in the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She also received the University of Virginia Jefferson Book Award and was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, placing third in Business Communications in the State of Connecticut her junior year.

Sydney will attend Northwestern University, where she plans to pursue a double major in Economics and Mathematics.

Jeremy Matamis – Stamford

Jeremy is a National Honor Society member who has consistently made high honor roll and achieved a weighted GPA of 4.70 while taking all AP, honors, and University of Connecticut dual enrollment courses.

He a four-year member of Stamford’s varsity lacrosse team who is now in his second year as a team captain. Along with surpassing the school’s season record, Jeremy helped guide the team to its first-ever state tournament victory when the 19th-seeded Black Knights defeated 14th-seeded Conard, 9-8, in the 2023 Division L Boys Lacrosse Tournament. He was honored as Stamford’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and as an FCIAC scholar-athlete in 2023. Jeremy also was a three-year member of the varsity football team through his junior year.

Jeremy is a tutor at Rogers International School for grades K-5 and an editor for Stamford High School’s news publication. He also volunteers as a youth lacrosse coach.

Jeremy will attend the University of Connecticut where he will study Biological Sciences.

Caroline Hall – Trumbull

Caroline has achieved a 5.1 GPA while taking nine AP courses.

She has been inducted into the National Honor Society, as well as the Spanish and Math honor societies, and was the Yale Book Award recipient.

Caroline has been a starter all four years for the softball team. She made the All-FCIAC Softball Second Team in both her sophomore and junior years and last spring she was also selected to the CT Junior All-Star Softball Game.

She is a volunteer for Link Crew and peer tutoring.

Caroline plans on attending Lafayette College in the fall, where she will major in engineering as well as play softball.

Aiden Stewart – Trumbull

Baseball has been Aiden’s lifelong passion. He is captain of the Trumbull High School baseball team and is a well-respected leader both on and off the field. He is best known as a high pressure, high leverage relief pitcher, in addition to his contribution as a starting outfielder and strong offensive player.

Aiden earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in baseball last year as a junior. He joined the varsity football team as a senior, playing the sport for the first time in his life, and was a starting wide receiver while also playing defensive back.

Aiden is a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.12 GPA including both honors and AP classes and has maintained honors throughout high school.

Sophia Alexander – Westhill

Sophia has an unweighted GPA of 3.9345 and a weighted GPA of 4.9145 while taking honors and AP courses.

She has been a member of Westhill’s girls’ varsity tennis team for four years and is currently a co-captain. She won the FCIAC All-West doubles championship during her freshman year in 2021.

Sophia is also part of numerous clubs, including the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society. She is co-president of the Westhill chapter of Kids Helping Kids and vice president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

Sophia received the Columbia University Book Award in her junior year and expects to attend the University of Connecticut in Storrs this coming fall.

Rohan Sahu – Westhill

Rohan has been accepted into the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

He has been a starter on the boys’ varsity tennis team all four years of high school and helped the team win the FCIAC championship in 2022, the first conference crown for the school since 1978 when the Vikings won the school’s first overall FCIAC title. Rohan earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a freshman.

He was a recipient of the Cornell Book Award and will also be attending Cornell University for the next four years, where he plans to study computer science and math.

Josie Goldman – Wilton

Josie is a high honors student who has earned a 3.94 unweighted GPA while taking mostly AP, honors, and other advanced classes. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society and has received her Connecticut Seal of Biliteracy.

This four-year member of the girls’ varsity lacrosse team received All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team selections as a junior one year after being All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and she was elected captain for her senior year.

Josie is president of the Wilton SafeRides organization that provides safe and reliable free rides home to Wilton students. She is part of the Morgan’s Message Club, and Paws for a Cause Club at Wilton High School. She’s been a youth lacrosse coach and has volunteered for several more organizations, including participating in sports based non-profit organizations that fund health and cancer research initiatives such as A Shot for Life and HEADStrong Attack Cancer.

Josie will continue her academic and athletic career playing lacrosse at the University of Pennsylvania.

Cooper Matik – Wilton

Cooper is a senior who maintained a 3.702 unweighted GPA throughout his four years at Wilton High School.

He is a two-sport varsity athlete and is being recognized this spring for his academic achievement while playing a pivotal role on the baseball team.

Cooper is a member of the National Honor Society and contributes to his community weekly through peer-led programs and communal opportunities.