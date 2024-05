FCIAC Baseball, Softball State Tournament Scoreboard and Schedule

Baseball

Class LL

First Round

Tuesday, May 28

No. 32 Westhill at No. 1 Southington, 3:30 p.m.

No. 17 Simsbury at No. 16 Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 New Canaan at No. 12 Darien, 3:30 p.m.

No. 31 Farmington at No. 2 Warde, 3:30 p.m.

No. 26 Brien McMahon at No. 7 Enfield, 3:30 p.m.

No. 30 New Milford at No. 3 Trumbull, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Staples at No. 145 Hamden, 3:30 p.m.

No. 18 Maloney at No. 15 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Danbury at No. 10 Norwalk, 5 p.m.

Second Round

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Class L

First Round

Tuesday, May 28

No. 23 Fitch at No. 10 Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Class M

First Round

Tuesday, May 28

No. 21 St. Joseph vs. No. 12 HMTCA/SMSA at Trinity College, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Softball

Class LL

First Round

Tuesday, May 28

No. 24 Staples at No. 9 Newtown, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Warde at No. 14 Maloney, 3 p.m.

No. 27 Newington at No. 6 Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

No. 17 New Canaan at No. 16 Norwich Free Academy,4 p.m.

No. 20 Norwalk at No. 13 Conard, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Simsbury at No. 12 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 26 Manchester at No. 7 Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Westhill at No. 15 Naugatuck, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Trumbull has a bye

Second Round

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD

Class L

First Round

Tuesday, May 28

No. 3 St. Joseph has a bye

Second Round

Wednesday, May 29

Matchups TBD