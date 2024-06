FCIAC’s State Championship Schedule

Saturday, June 8

Baseball

Class LL Final at Palmer Field, Middletown

No. 19 Staples vs. No. 4 Amity, Noon

Softball

Class LL Final at UConn

No. 7 Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Cheshire, 1 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Class LL Final at Sacred Heart University

No, 2 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Boys Lacrosse

Class L Final at Sacred Heart University

No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Cheshire, 3 p.m.

Class LL Final at Sacred Heart University

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 1 Fairfield Prep , 5:30 p.m.

Scoreboard

Thursday, June 6

Boys Volleyball

Class L Final at Newtown HS

Ridgefield 3, Darien 1