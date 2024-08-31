FCIAC hosts Leadership Conference for more than 160 students

On Friday, August 23, the FCIAC hosted a Leadership Conference for over 160 students from all 16 FCIAC schools at Staples High School.

Starting the day was a welcome from Staples Principal Stafford Thomas, followed by the opening presentation by Brandon Sherrod, former Yale basketball player and current Yale assistant men’s basketball coach.

Coach Sherrod spoke on “Perspectives Through Sport: The Building Blocks to Success both On and Off the Playing Field”

He then led the round table discussions where each table consisted of 8 students from different schools about the issues of social media on high school sports and the students shared ideas on how their social media accounts work and how to keep them positive in nature.

Dr. Daniel Switchenko, former head basketball coach and current professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, gave a presentation on leadership and what it means to be a captain. He then followed up his presentation by giving scenarios for the students in the round table discussion groups to talk about and share ideas.

Each table in the round table was overseen by one of the FCIAC Athletic Directors and many great ideas were shared.

Lunch for all the participants was donated by Jersey Mike’s who is very supportive of the concept of the leadership conference and the “Life Teammates” program.

Following lunch, the day concluded with FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz explaining the FCIAC “Life Teammates” initiative and asking all those in attendance to not only try to become someone who is viewed as a “Life Teammate” to their fellow teammates and classmates at their respective schools, but to spread the concept to others in their schools.

The program was started up by John Trautewine, whose son tragically took his life.

He credits his “Life Teammates” for coming to his support and helping beyond his expectations. The concept was born for high school students to become a “Life Teammate” for others in their school and look out for each other with the hope to make the sometimes difficult high school experience easier and more enjoyable.

The FCIAC has the students who attended the leadership conference select in May two students who they feel were the best “Life Teammates” to others and they are presented at their awards night a plaque recognizing them for their selection.

It has been well-received by each school and hopefully a difference has been made in the lives and outlook of our students.