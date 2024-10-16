2024 FCIAC Cross Country Championships – schedule, course map and results link

The FCIAC boys and girls cross country championships will be run on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in New Canaan’s Waveny Park and results will be posted on Athletic.net.

Six races will be held, with the highlight being the 5K varsity races. The boys get underway at 2:50 p.m., with the girls to follow at 3:20 p.m.

A course map is available by clicking here. (Note: Maps will NOT be available at the meet)

Results will be posted at Athletic.net as soon as they are available.

The race schedule is as follows:

2024 FCIAC XC Championships

At Waveny Park, New Canaan, Wednesday, Oct. 16

Freshman Races (3k)

Boys, 2 p.m.; Girls, 2:25 p.m.

Varsity Races (5k)

Boys, 2:50 p.m.; Girls, 3:20 p.m.

Junior Varsity Races (5k)

Boys, 3:50 p.m.; Girls, 4:20 p.m.