FCIAC girls soccer quarterfinal matches set; Playoff begin Oct. 22

The conference playoff field is set for the FCIAC girls soccer, with quarterfinal games to be played on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the home fields of the top four seeds.

St. Joseph, the two-time defending league champion, earned the No. 1 seed with a perfect 15-0 record in conference play.

Staples (11-1-2), the runner-up the past two seasons, earned the No. 2 seed, with New Canaan (11-3-1) at No. 3, and Fairfield Ludlowe (10-3-2) at No. 4.

After the quarterfinals, the tournament will move to the neutral site of Brien McMahon High School, with the semifinals on Friday, Oct. 25, and the final on Monday, Oct. 28.

Here’s the schedule for the quarterfinals:

FCIAC Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Times will be added as soon as they are available

No. 8 Danbury (7-8-0) at No. 1 St. Joseph (15-0-0)

No. 7 Greenwich (7-5-2) at No. 2 Staples (11-1-2)

No. 6 Trumbull (8-3-4) at No. 23 New Canaan (11-3-1)

No. 5 Ridgefield (8-2-5) at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (10-3-2)

Note: Records shown are for official FCIAC games only