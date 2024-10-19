Field set for FCIAC boys soccer tournament; Quarterfinals are Wed., Oct. 23

The eight qualifying teams and matchups are set for the FCIAC boys soccer tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the home fields of the top four seeds.

Greenwich, which went unbeaten in conference play, earned the No. 1 seed with an 11-0-3 record.

Two-time defending FCIAC champion Trumbull (10-2-3) took the No. 2 seed, with Darien (9-3-3) at No. 3, and Fairfield Ludlowe (9–4-2) at No. 4.

After the quarterfinals, the tournament will move to neutral sites for the final two rounds with the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fairfield Warde, and the final on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at New Canaan.

Here’s the schedule for the quarterfinals:

FCIAC Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 8 Ridgefield (8-6-1) at No. 1 Greenwich (11-0-3), TBA

No. 7 Stamford (7-3-5) at No. 2 Trumbull (10-2-3), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Danbury (8-4-3) at No. 3 Darien (9-3-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Brien McMahon (9-5-1) at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-4-2), 7 p.m.