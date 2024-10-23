FCIAC Field Hockey quarterfinal matchups set

The quarterfinal matchups are set for the FCIAC field hockey tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinal games on Thursday on the home turf of the top four seeds.

Staples, which is unbeaten against Connecticut opponents this season, earned the No. 1 seed over Darien, which is seeded second. The Wreckers defeated Darien 5-2 during the regular season.

Those two teams were FCIAC finalists last season, with Darien winning the championship with a 3-0 shutout of Staples. The Blue Wave has won six consecutive conference titles.

Fairfield Ludlowe, which has just two league losses, earned the No. 3 seed, with Greenwich earning No. 4 thanks to its win over Wilton.

Here’s the schedule for the quarterfinals:

FCIAC Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 22

No. 8 Fairfield Warde (6-7-0-1) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-0-0), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk (7-7-0-0) at No. 2 Darien (13-1-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield (9-5-0-0) at No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe (11-2-0-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (11-3-0-0) at No. 4 Greenwich (11-3-0-0), 4 p.m.