Field set for FCIAC girls volleyball playoffs; Quarterfinals are Friday

Greenwich finished the regular season unbeaten in conference play and will lead a field of eight teams into the FCIAC girls volleyball tournament, which begins on Friday.

The top four seeds will host quarterfinal games.

Greenwich earned the No. 1 seed, followed be two-time defending league champion Darien at No. 2. No. 3 Trumbull and No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe are also quarterfinal hosts.

Here’s the schedule for the quarterfinals:

FCIAC Girls Volleyball Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25

No. 8 Westhill (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-0), 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Staples (8-7) at No. 2 Darien (13-2), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield (9-6) at No. 3 Trumbull (13-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Fairfield Warde (11-4) at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (12-3), 5 p.m.