FCIAC girls and boys soccer, field hockey finals

FCIAC Girls Soccer Final

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 1 St. Joseph at Brien McMahon HS

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Streaming on SE Video – click

Purchase Tickets

FCIAC Records – New Canaan 11-3-1; St. Joseph 15-0-0

State Coaches Poll – St. Joseph is No. 1, New Canaan is No. 4

Regular Season – St. Joseph 1, New Canaan 0 on Oct. 7 at St. Joseph

FCIAC Tournament Archives

St. Joseph – The Cadets have won the last two FCIAC championships are making their eighth appearance in the last 11 finals. St. Joseph has six FCIAC championships, all since 2008.

New Canaan – The Rams are making their seventh appearance in the FCIAC final and first since 2018 when they were runner-up. Their last championship was a co-championship with Ridgefield in 2009. New Canaan has three co-championships in 1997, 2002, and 2009 but has not won an FCIAC championship outright.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Final

No. 7 Stamford vs. No. 1 Greenwich at New Canaan HS

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Streaming on SE Video – will be updated

Purchase Tickets

FCIAC Records – Stamford 7-3-5, Greenwich 12-0-3

State Coaches Poll – Greenwich is No. 3; Stamford is unranked

Regular Season – Stamford 2, Greenwich 2 on Oct. 1 at Greenwich

FCIAC Tournament Archives

Greenwich – The Cardinals have won eight FCIAC championships and have reached the final 14 times. Their last championship was in 2017 when they defeated Trumbull.

Stamford – The Black Nights are playing in their second straight FCIAC championship. They lost to Trumbull in OT in last year’s final. Stamford won its only FCIAC championship in 1997 when it tied New Canaan.

FCIAC Field Hockey Final

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 1 Staples at Wilton HS

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Streaming from DAF Media – click

Purchase Tickets

FCIAC Records – Darien 13-1-0-0, Staples 14-0-0-0

State Coaches Poll: Staples is No. 1; Darien is No. 2

Regular Season – Staples 5, Darien 2 on Oct. 11 at Staples

FCIAC Tournament History

Staples – The Wreckers have won six FCIAC championships and have reached the conference final 11 times. Their last championship was a co-championship with Darien in 2019.

Darien – The Blue Wave has won six straight conference tournament championships since 2017. They’ve defeated Staples in the last two FCIAC finals. Darien has won a league-best 16 FCIAC championships.