New Canaan defeats St. Joseph on PKs for FCIAC girls soccer championship

The No. 3 seed New Canaan Rams defeated No. 1 seed St. Joseph for the 2024 FCIAC girls soccer championship on Monday at Brien McMahon.

The teams were tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, and the Rams won 3-2 on PKs with Sydney Patten scoring the winning goal.

Patten converts the final PK and New Canaan upsets St Joes 1-1 (3-2 PKs) to win FCIAC championship #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/vXEbOKJdoa — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 29, 2024

Click the links below for stories and video:

GametimeCT: New Canaan stuns unbeaten St. Joseph on penalties to win FCIAC girls soccer championship

The Ruden Report: New Canaan upsets unbeaten St. Joseph on penalty kicks for first FCIAC title in 15 years

SE Video: Full game streamed