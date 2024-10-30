Greenwich edges Stamford for FCIAC boys soccer championship

The No. 1 seed Greenwich Cardinals defeated No. 7 Stamford 1-0 on a second-half goal by Pietro Carvalho to win the 2024 FCIAC boys soccer championship Tuesday in New Canaan.

The Cardinals won their ninth FCIAC title and their first since 2017.

Greenwich wins the FCIAC championship 1-0 over Stamford #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/TKjmqovHAD — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 30, 2024

