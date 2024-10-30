Staples defeats Darien in overtime to win FCIAC field hockey championship

The No. 1 seed Staples Wreckers received an overtime goal from Sofia Fidalgo Schioppa and defeated No. 2 Darien 3-2 for the 2024 FCIAC field hockey championship Tuesday in Wilton.

Fidalgo Schioppa had tied the game with 12 seconds remaining in regulation, after Kiley Liddell had given Darien a 2-1 lead with 1:08 to play.

Staples now has seven FCIAC championships and won its first since 2019.

Sofia Fidalgo Schioppa scores with 1:10 remaining in OT. Staples defeats Darien 3-2 for the FCIAC field hockey championship #ctfh ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/IDlJLTXGlv — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) October 30, 2024

