Darien volleyball defeats Greenwich for FCIAC championship three-peat

The Darien girls volleyball team won the 2024 FCIAC girls volleyball championship 3-1 over Greenwich on Wednesday.

The Darien Blue Wave won its third consecutive FCIAC girls volleyball championship with a 3-1 victory over Greenwich Wednesday in Stamford.

The Wave 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22.

Darien has now won a league-record 25 FCIAC titles.

