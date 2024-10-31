Darien volleyball defeats Greenwich for FCIAC championship three-peat

The Darien Blue Wave won its third consecutive FCIAC girls volleyball championship with a 3-1 victory over Greenwich Wednesday in Stamford.
The Wave 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Darien has now won a league-record 25 FCIAC titles.
Darien takes the fourth set 25-22 and defeats Greenwich 3-1 for the Wave’s third straight FCIAC championship #ctvb @GameTimeCT pic.twitter.com/JO0HwCTrOY
— Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) October 30, 2024
Click the links below for stories and video:
GameTimeCT: Darien volleyball avenges regular-season loss, beats Greenwich for FCIAC three-peat
The Ruden Report: Darien Three-Peats With Four-Set Win Over Greenwich In FCIAC Final