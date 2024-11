FCIAC’s State Soccer Tournament Schedule and Scoreboard

Boys Soccer

Class LL First Round

Friday, Nov. 1

Trumbull 4, Amity 0

Stamford 3, Ridgefield 3 (Stamford wins 5-3 PKs)

Fairfield Prep 1, Danbury 1 (Fairfield Prep wins 5-4 PKs)

Norwalk 2, Maloney 0

Wilbur Cross 0, Fairfield Ludlowe 0 (Wilbur Cross wins 5-4 PKs)

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 24 South Windsor at No. 9 Darien, 9:30 a.m.

No. 30 Southington at No. 3 Greenwich, 10:30 a.m.

No. 21 Staples at No. 12 Manchester, 11 a.m.

No. 22 West Haven at No. 11 Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

Class L First Round

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 27 New Canaan at No. 6 Bunnell, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class LL First Round

Friday, Nov. 1

Greenwich 3, Shelton 0

Manchester 2, Brien McMahon 2 (Manchester wins 4-2 PKs)

Staples 4, NFA 0

Danbury 2, Maloney 0

Fairfield Warde 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

Ridgefield 4, Newtown 2

Trumbull 3, Darien 2

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 29 Wilton at No. 4 Farmington, 10:30 a.m.

Class L First Round

Friday, Nov. 1

New Canaan 7, Joel Barlow 2