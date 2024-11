Class LL First Round

Monday, Nov. 4

Fairfield Warde 3, Hall 0

Staples 3, South Windsor 2

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No. 25 Hamden at No. 8 Trumbull, 2 p.m.

No. 18 NFA at No. 15 Westhill, 3 p.m.

No. 26 Manchester at No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Brien McMahon at No. 13 Newtown, 5 p.m.

No. 19 Newington at No. 14 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Stamford at No. 10 Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Class L First Round

Monday, Nov. 4

St. Joseph 3, WCA 0