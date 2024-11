Class L Qualifying Round

Monday, Nov. 4

Stamford 3, Hall 1

Class L First Round

Wednesday, Nov. 6

No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Fairfield Warde at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Norwalk at No. 5 Greenwich, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Trumbull at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Newtown at No. 7 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Fitch at No. 3 Wilton, 5 p.m.

Class M First Round

Tuesday, Nov. 5

New Canaan 6, Cheshire 0

Class M Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 7

No. 9 New Canaan at No. 1 Branford, 6 p.m.