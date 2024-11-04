2024 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming and Diving

First Team
Mairead Luhman, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay
Riley McGerald, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Breast
Lily Archibald, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Bridget Kelly, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay
Wesley Wales, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Free, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Emma Stehmann, Greenwich – 220 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Sena Bozkurt, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Kensington Worden, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 400 Free Relay
Ava Ward, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Keira Giles, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Ella Gussen, Fairfield Ludlowe – 200 Free, 100 Breast
Charlotte VanDerzee, Darien – 50 Free, 100 Free
Vedha Kongettira, Wilton – 50 Free
Ilse Fedoronko, Darien – 100 Fly
Emma Giafardino, Norwalk/McMahon – 500 Free
Madeline Muncy, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Ellie Griffin, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Lily Norton, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay
Ellison Charette, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Adrianna Spelman, Fairfield Warde – 100 Back
Dalia Katra, Ridgefield – 100 Breast
Melissa Geiger, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Emma Kelly, New Canaan – Diving
Megan Hayes, Darien – Diving
Julie Frangione, New Canaan – Diving
Second Team
Samantha Haley, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay
Kaitlyn Knowles, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay
Lily Dunn, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Isabella Sarracino, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Katherine Brennan, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay
Ashley Carvente, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay
Mackenzie Grey, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay
Emmy Beach, St. Joseph – 200 Free
Julia Kozma, Greenwich – 200 IM, 100 Back
Alexis Abellard, Trumbull – 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay
Vedika Menon, Ridgefield – 100 Fly
Carly Waldman, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Jessica Nagel, Trumbull – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Anwara Olasewere, Staples – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay
Maegan Grisanti, St. Joseph – 500 Free
Samara McGlynn, Trumbull – 200 Free Relay
Keira Citarella, Trumbull – 200 Free Relay
Clarissa Fleming, Staples – 200 Free Relay
Danielle Schwartz, Staples – 200 Free Relay
Emily Pastushan, New Canaan – 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Isabel Guzman, Greenwich – 100 Breast
Abby Goertel, Darien – 400 Free Relay
Caroline Ward, Darien – 400 Free Relay
Emma Bieliauskaite, New Canaan – 400 Free Relay
Olivia Devito, Greenwich – Diving
Dylan Mogelof, Staples – Diving
Kristen Jacks, Greenwich – Diving