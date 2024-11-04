2024 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming and Diving

The 2024 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming and Diving team.

First Team

Mairead Luhman, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay

Riley McGerald, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Breast

Lily Archibald, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Bridget Kelly, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Wesley Wales, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Free, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Emma Stehmann, Greenwich – 220 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Sena Bozkurt, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Kensington Worden, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 400 Free Relay

Ava Ward, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Keira Giles, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Ella Gussen, Fairfield Ludlowe – 200 Free, 100 Breast

Charlotte VanDerzee, Darien – 50 Free, 100 Free

Vedha Kongettira, Wilton – 50 Free

Ilse Fedoronko, Darien – 100 Fly

Emma Giafardino, Norwalk/McMahon – 500 Free

Madeline Muncy, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Ellie Griffin, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Lily Norton, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay

Ellison Charette, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Adrianna Spelman, Fairfield Warde – 100 Back

Dalia Katra, Ridgefield – 100 Breast

Melissa Geiger, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Emma Kelly, New Canaan – Diving

Megan Hayes, Darien – Diving

Julie Frangione, New Canaan – Diving

Second Team

Samantha Haley, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay

Kaitlyn Knowles, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay

Lily Dunn, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Isabella Sarracino, New Canaan – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Katherine Brennan, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay

Ashley Carvente, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay

Mackenzie Grey, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay

Emmy Beach, St. Joseph – 200 Free

Julia Kozma, Greenwich – 200 IM, 100 Back

Alexis Abellard, Trumbull – 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay

Vedika Menon, Ridgefield – 100 Fly

Carly Waldman, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Jessica Nagel, Trumbull – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Anwara Olasewere, Staples – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay

Maegan Grisanti, St. Joseph – 500 Free

Samara McGlynn, Trumbull – 200 Free Relay

Keira Citarella, Trumbull – 200 Free Relay

Clarissa Fleming, Staples – 200 Free Relay

Danielle Schwartz, Staples – 200 Free Relay

Emily Pastushan, New Canaan – 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Isabel Guzman, Greenwich – 100 Breast

Abby Goertel, Darien – 400 Free Relay

Caroline Ward, Darien – 400 Free Relay

Emma Bieliauskaite, New Canaan – 400 Free Relay

Olivia Devito, Greenwich – Diving

Dylan Mogelof, Staples – Diving

Kristen Jacks, Greenwich – Diving

 

