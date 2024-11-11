Eleven FCIAC teams play in CIAC semifinals; schedule and scoreboard

The FCIAC will have 11 teams in action in the CIAC soccer, volleyball and field hockey semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The conference is guaranteed to have at least four teams reach this weekend’s finals, with four head-to-head matchups of FCIAC teams, including both semifinals in Class L field hockey.

Here’s the full schedule for the semifinals:

Class LL Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Nov. 12

No. 8 Trumbull vs. No. 4 Xavier at Foran, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Farmington vs. No. 3 Greenwich at Newtown, 7 p.m.

Class LL Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Nov. 12

No. 12 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 St. Joseph at Joel Barlow, 6:30 p.m.

Class L Girls Soccer

Wednesday, Nov. 13

No. 12 Guilford vs. No. 9 New Canaan at Foran, 6:30 p.m.

Class LL Girls Volleyball

Wednesday, Nov. 13

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Greenwich at Westhill, 5 p.m.

Class L Field Hockey

Tuesday, Nov. 12

No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 Staples at Brien McMahon, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Wilton vs. No. 2 Darien at Brien McMahon, 6:30 p.m.