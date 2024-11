FCIAC teams playing for state titles in field hockey, volleyball and soccer; Streaming and ticket links

Five FCIAC teams will bid for four championships in soccer, field hockey and volleyball when the CIAC finals are held this weekend.

Below is the schedule with links for tickets and streaming, which is by subscription.

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 1 Staples, 1:15 p.m.

Tickets/NFHS streaming

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 5 Glastonbury vs. No. 3 Darien, 6 p.m.

Tickets/NFHS streaming

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 2 Mercy vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 6:15 p.m.

Tickets/NFHS streaming

Sunday, Nov. 17

No. 9 New Canaan vs. No. 7 Sacred Heart Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Tickets/NFHS streaming