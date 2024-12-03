Six FCIAC football teams in action for CIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday

The FCIAC will have six teams playing in the CIAC football playoffs, which kick off with quarterfinal games on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Class LL tournament features No. 2 seed Staples, the defending champion, and No. 3 Greenwich.

The Class L field includes three FCIAC teams, led by No. 2 seed New Canaan, the two-time defending champion. No. 4 Darien will host No. 5 Fairfield Ludlowe in an all-FCIAC matchup.

St. Joseph is the No. 4 seed in Class M.

Here’s the complete schedule for the quarterfinal round:

CIAC Quarterfinals

Tues., Dec. 3, all games start at 6:30 p.m.

Click the games for the NFHS links (subscription required)

Class LL

No. 7 Manchester (6-4) at No. 2 Staples (9-1)

No. 6 New Britain (8-2) at No. 3 Greenwich (8-2)

Class L

No. 7 Maloney (6-4) at No. 2 New Canaan (9-1)

No. 5 Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2) at No. 2 Darien (8-2)

Class M

No. 5 Watertown (7-3) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (7-3) at Derby HS

