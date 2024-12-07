Five FCIAC teams play in CIAC football semis Sunday; schedule and streaming links

Five FCIAC football teams are one step away from the CIAC finals and will be in action when the semifinals kick off at 12:30 p.m., Sunday.

The Class LL semis feature two conference teams going head-to-head with No. 3 seed Greenwich playing at No. 2 Staples. Staples, the defending Class LL champion, defeated the Cardinals 27-0 on Thanksgiving.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between No. 5 West Haven and No. 1 Fairfield Prep in the final next weekend.

Both New Canaan and Darien have reached the Class L semifinals and host games on Sunday.

No. 2 seed New Canaan, which has won two straight Class L championships, will face unbeaten No. 3 seed Newtown, and No. 4 Darien will face No. 8 Notre Dame-West Haven.

The winners will advance to the finals.

In Class M, No. 4 seed St. Joseph will be in action at No. 1 Daniel Hand. The winner will move into the final against the winner of the semifinal game between No. 6 Berlin and No. 2 Brookfield.

The CIAC championship games will be played next weekend, with two games on Friday and four on Saturday. Arute Field in New Britain and Rentschler Field in Hartford will be the sites.

CIAC Football Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8, 12:20 p.m.

Class LL

No. 3 Greenwich (9-2) at No. 2 Staples (10-1)

NFHS Network (subscription required)

Class L

No. 3 Newtown (11-0) at No. 2 New Canaan (10-1)

NFHS Network (subscription required)

No. 8 Notre Dame-West Haven (8-3) at No. 4 Darien (9-2)

NFHS Network (subscription required)

Class M

No. 4 St. Joseph (8-3) at No. 1 Daniel Hand (11-0)

NFHS Network (subscription required)