FCIAC leads state conferences with four football finalists

The FCIAC has four football teams advancing to the CIAC state finals, the most of any conference in the state.
Greenwich (Class LL), New Canaan and Darien (Class L) and St. Joseph (Class M) all won their semifinal games on Sunday and will play in the finals next week.
St. Joseph pulled off the upset when it ended Daniel Hand’s 23-game winning streak with a 17-14 victory over the Tigers.
Greenwich shut out Staples 14-0, knocking the defending Class LL champion Wreckers from the tournament and avenging a shutout loss to Staples on Thanksgiving.
In Class L, rivals New Canaan and Darien won and will face each other in the state final for the second straight year. The Rams, who have won two straight Class L championships, defeated Newtown 35-20, and Darien defeated Notre Dame-West Haven 35-21.
CIAC Championship Schedule
Saturday, Dec. 14
At Rentschler Field
Class M: No. 4 St. Joseph vs. No. 2 Brookfield, 1:30 p.m.
At Arute Field, CCSU
Class L: No. 4 Darien vs. No. 2 New Canaan, 3 p.m.
Class LL: No. 5 West Haven vs. No. 3 Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.
