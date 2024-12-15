FCIAC captures three CIAC football championships as St. Joseph, New Canaan and Greenwich win

The FCIAC captured three state football championships on Saturday when St. Joseph, New Canaan and Greenwich all won their finals.

The FCIAC is the first conference to have three state champs in the same season since the SCC did it in 2012.

St. Joseph defeated Brookfield 21-20 in the Class M final at Rentschler Field in Hartford. The Hogs’ title was their 18th overall and their first since 2019. It was the second straight game that St. Joseph defeated a previously-unbeaten team after topping Daniel Hand 17-10 in the semifinals.

New Canaan captured its third straight Class L title when the Rams defeated Darien 25-21 at Arute Field in New Britain. New Canaan has won 15 state championships, including 11 since 2006.

Greenwich wrapped up the weekend with a 14-0 shutout of West Haven in the Class LL final at Arute Field in New Britain. The Cardinals have won 10 state championships and two in the last three seasons.

The FCIAC had a great postseason, going 12-3 overall, including a perfect 9-0 against other conferences. The league’s three losses were all in head-to-head matchups of FCIAC teams.

Click the links below for the stories on the games.

Class LL Final – Greenwich 14, West Haven 0

GameTimeCT: Greenwich High School football wins 10th CIAC title, shuts out West Haven to win Class LL championship

The Ruden Report: D’Angelo, Greenwich Defense Step Up In Win Over West Haven For Class LL Title

Class L Final – New Canaan 35, Darien 21

GameTimeCT: New Canaan holds off Darien to win 3rd straight Class L title, 15th overall

The Ruden Report: New Canaan Uses Two Fourth-Quarter Touchdowns To Topple Darien For Class L Title

Class M Final – St. Joseph 21, Brookfield 20

GameTimeCT: St. Joseph holds off Brookfield to win Class M championship, the program’s 16th state title

The Ruden Report: St. Joseph Holds On To Win Class M Title After Stop On 2-Point Conversion