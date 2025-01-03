Friday night basketball schedule and scoreboard

The first full Friday night of FCIAC hoops is underway, with every league boys and girls team in action.
Here’s the full schedule with scores added throughout the night:
Boys Basketball
All games tip off at 7 p.m.
Stamford 76, Brien McMahon 61
Darien 48, Westhill 45
Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich – game rescheduled for Saturday
Staples 47, New Canaan 37
Ridgefield 67, Bridgeport Central 56
Fairfield Warde 80, St. Joseph 62
Trumbull 53, Danbury 47
Wilton 90, Norwalk 62
Girls Basketball
Ridgefield 63, Bridgeport Central 15
Stamford 55, Brien McMahon 29
Westhill at Darien, 5:30
Wilton 65, Norwalk 29
Danbury 62, Trumbull 42
Fairfield Warde 52, St. Joseph 48
Greenwich 43, Fairfield Ludlowe 37
Staples 43, New Canaan 39