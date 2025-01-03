Friday night basketball schedule and scoreboard

The first full Friday night of FCIAC hoops is underway, with every league boys and girls team in action.

Here’s the full schedule with scores added throughout the night:

Boys Basketball

All games tip off at 7 p.m.

Stamford 76, Brien McMahon 61

Darien 48, Westhill 45

Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich – game rescheduled for Saturday

Staples 47, New Canaan 37

Ridgefield 67, Bridgeport Central 56

Fairfield Warde 80, St. Joseph 62

Trumbull 53, Danbury 47

Wilton 90, Norwalk 62

Girls Basketball

Ridgefield 63, Bridgeport Central 15

Stamford 55, Brien McMahon 29

Westhill at Darien, 5:30

Wilton 65, Norwalk 29

Danbury 62, Trumbull 42

Fairfield Warde 52, St. Joseph 48

Greenwich 43, Fairfield Ludlowe 37

Staples 43, New Canaan 39