FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Greenwich, New Canaan, Ridgefield and Trumbull

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to athletes from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here is the fourth and final group of weekly honorees for the Winter, 2024-25 season from Greenwich, New Canaan, Ridgefield and Trumbull.

Sierra Erensen – Greenwich

This National Honor Society member is a High Honor Roll Student who has received math awards for both geometry and precalculus during her freshman and junior years.

Sierra is one of the captains of the 2024-25 Greenwich High School varsity cheerleading team. She helped lead her team to its first FCIAC championship in school history on Feb. 1 at Trumbull High School. Greenwich compiled 96.15 points to win the championship competition by 4.5 points over runner-up and seven-time defending conference champion Danbury, which had a score of 91.65 points. Danbury had won the previous seven FCIAC championships from 2017-24. Sierra was selected to the All-State team after her junior season, and she received All-American and All-FCIAC honors during her junior and senior seasons.

Additionally, she is a proud student-athlete ambassador for the non-profit organization Morgan’s Message.

Calvin Donat – Greenwich

Calvin is a High Honors student who holds a 4.04 unweighted GPA while taking mostly AP and honors classes. He has earned numerous Math and Science awards for physics, chemistry and calculus.

He is co-captain of the boys’ swimming and diving team, and he also plays water polo during the fall season. Calvin was selected to the 2024 All-FCIAC Boys’ Swimming and Diving Team last year as a junior who contributed to the Cardinals winning team titles at the FCIAC championship meet and two state championship meets. And he was All-American for water polo as a senior.

Calvin is a volunteer tutor at his school and a volunteer coach at youth water polo and swim programs at his local YMCA. He plans on playing water polo at Claremont McKenna College.

Maddie Tully – New Canaan

Maddie is a part of the National Honor Society and is a High Honor Roll student with a 93 unweighted GPA while taking honors and AP classes.

As a senior, she serves as a captain of both the girls’ ice hockey and girls’ lacrosse teams. Maddie earned FCIAC Honorable Mention in ice hockey as a freshman and was selected to the All-FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey First Team in the winter seasons and to the All-FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tier One First Team in the spring seasons during her sophomore and junior years. She also received All-American honors for the 2024 lacrosse season.

In her community, Maddie volunteers at Pacific House and as a coach for New Canaan Youth Lacrosse and for the Mite Development Program at the New Canaan Winter Club. She also helps coach CT Grizzlies Youth Lacrosse and, along with her sisters, runs a summer lacrosse camp for kids ranging from elementary to middle school.

Maddie is committed to Cornell University for lacrosse.

Teddy Goetz – New Canaan

Teddy is a four-year varsity wrestler and two-time wrestling team captain who also excels in the classroom under a vigorous course load. He is member of the National Honor Society, and he received the AP Scholar with Honors award.

As a sophomore wrestler, Teddy earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention, placing third in the FCIAC Wrestling Tournament, and then he added to his postseason success by placing fifth at the 2023 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Open Wrestling Tournament one week after he placed third at the CIAC Class L Wrestling Tournament in his 160-pound weight class. Last year, Teddy placed fourth at the Class L Tournament in his 144-pound weight class a week after he placed fifth in the FCIAC tournament in his 150-pound weight class.

Beyond the wrestling mat and classroom, Teddy is active in his community as co-president of the New Canaan High School Service League of Boys, a 250-plus member organization. He is also a dedicated member of the St. Aloysius Youth Group, president of the Fishing Club, a volunteer firefighter, a youth wrestling coach, and an Eagle Scout.

Teddy will attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall.

Zoe Desmarais – Ridgefield

Zoe has made High Honor Roll every quarter for all four years of her high school career.

She was captain of Ridgefield’s girls’ soccer team in the 2024 fall sports season, and she is currently captain of the girls’ basketball team for this 2024-25 winter sports season.

Zoe has been one of the best high school girls’ soccer players in the state for a few seasons since she burst onto the scene as a sophomore and was selected to the 2022 All-FCIAC Girls Soccer Second Team. In the following years Zoe was selected to the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team during both her junior and senior years. As a senior midfielder/forward she had 16 goals and seven assists to finish with 28 career goals, and she made the 2024 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer First Team, the Coaches’ All-State Team, and All-New England Team.

Zoe has also made All-FCIAC Girls Basketball Honorable Mention after her sophomore and junior seasons.

She will attend Villanova University next year to study nursing.

Will Trotman – Ridgefield

Will has a weighted GPA of 4.6 and is a High Honor Roll student who takes all Advanced Placement and honors courses.

He has earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award as well as being a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition.

Will is a senior captain of Ridgefield High School’s boys’ swimming and diving team and has been a varsity member for the past four years.

Will was a key contributor for the Tigers as a distance freestyle swimmer in the previous two seasons. They were runner-up to Greenwich two years ago in in the FCIAC, state Class LL, and State Open championship meets. Last year Will was All-State in multiple swimming events. At the State Open he swam his season-best times of 4:45.86 in the 500-yard freestyle event when he placed 10th and a 1:45.15 when he was 11th in the 200 free. Prior to that Will placed fifth in both the 200 free and the 500 free at the FCIAC championship meet, and then he was third in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free at the CIAC Class L championship meet.

Will plans to swim at Bates College this upcoming fall semester.

Jane Hall – Trumbull

This senior has maintained a 4.669 GPA while taking mostly honors and AP classes.

Jane has been a varsity member of Trumbull’s girls’ indoor track and field teams in the winter seasons and then the girls’ outdoor track and field teams in the spring seasons for all four years, and she has received multiple All-FCIAC recognitions. She is a team captain for both track and field teams.

This past fall Jane had a successful first season as a distance runner for the girls’ cross country team. She placed 19th at the conference championship meet to run herself onto the 2024 All-FCIAC Girls Cross Country Second Team.

Jane is vice president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, secretary of the National Honor Society, and an officer of the National English Honor Society. Additionally, she is a link crew leader, an officer of the Interact Club, and a member of the National Social Studies Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

She is an All-State singer who participates in multiple after-school vocal ensembles in her free time, along with volunteering with the Appalachia Service Project every summer.

Jane was nominated for the P.T. Barnum Festival last year. She recently founded her service organization, Comfort with a Cause, where she brings communities together to make blankets for those in need.

Daniel Dedvukaj – Trumbull

Danny is an Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.646 cumulative weighted GPA while taking mostly honors and AP classes throughout his high school career.

In addition to this, Danny has been accepted to the Spanish Honor Society and has also earned the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.

As a senior, Danny is the assistant captain of the boys’ ice hockey team. Last year he was selected to the 2024 All-FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Second Team – Division II/III, and he also earned All-State second-team honors. He has been the starting goalie for the Eagles in both his junior and senior years and he earned MVP of the team in his junior year.

Danny is a valued member of his community, helping run the Junior Eagles Hockey program for kids in sixth to eighth grade and the bible camp at Saint Theresa’s Church for years.