New Canaan girls, Danbury boys win FCIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships

The Danbury boys and New Canaan girls indoor track and field teams captured FCIAC championships on Monday when the conference meets wrapped up at Staples High School.

New Canaan scored 71 points to edge runner-up Greenwich (66) and third-place Staples (55).

The Rams’ won the FCIAC girls championship for the first time since 2001, which they completed a run of five straight titles. New Canaan has seven FCIAC championships overall.

Danbury won its league-best 21st boys championship and its second straight. The Hatters have won eight of the last 11 FCIAC crowns.

