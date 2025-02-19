FCIAC boys basketball quarterfinal matches set

The field is set for the 2025 FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinal games Saturday at Fairfield Warde. The quarterfinals tip off at noon.
The semifinals will begin at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in Wilton, with the championship game at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at Fairfield University.
FCIAC Quarterfinals
Sat., Feb. 22, at Fairfield Warde HS
No. 6 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe, Noon
No. 7 Wilton vs. No. 2 Staples, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Fairfield Warde vs. No. 4 Greenwich, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Stamford vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
Ridgefield earned the No. 1 seed despite its loss to Staples on Wednesday, with the Wreckers nailing down the No. 2 seed. Ludlowe is the No. 3 seed.
Greenwich leap-frogged Fairfield Warde into the No. 4 seed, with the Mustangs at No. 5. Those teams will square off in the quarterfinals.
New Canaan defeated Danbury to finish No. 6, and Wilton’s victory over Warde locked down a playoff bid for the Warriors at No. 7, with Stamford at No. 8.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Fairfield Ludlowe def. Bridgeport Central
New Canaan 57, Danbury 44
Wilton 68, Fairfield Warde 63
Greenwich 56, Brien McMahon 53
Norwalk 72, Darien 61
St. Joseph 65, Stamford 62
Staples 81, Ridgefield 69
Westhill at Trumbull