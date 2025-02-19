FCIAC boys basketball quarterfinal matches set

The field is set for the 2025 FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinal games Saturday at Fairfield Warde. The quarterfinals tip off at noon.

The semifinals will begin at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in Wilton, with the championship game at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at Fairfield University.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Sat., Feb. 22, at Fairfield Warde HS

No. 6 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe, Noon

No. 7 Wilton vs. No. 2 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Fairfield Warde vs. No. 4 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Stamford vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield earned the No. 1 seed despite its loss to Staples on Wednesday, with the Wreckers nailing down the No. 2 seed. Ludlowe is the No. 3 seed.

Greenwich leap-frogged Fairfield Warde into the No. 4 seed, with the Mustangs at No. 5. Those teams will square off in the quarterfinals.

New Canaan defeated Danbury to finish No. 6, and Wilton’s victory over Warde locked down a playoff bid for the Warriors at No. 7, with Stamford at No. 8.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Fairfield Ludlowe def. Bridgeport Central

New Canaan 57, Danbury 44

Wilton 68, Fairfield Warde 63

Greenwich 56, Brien McMahon 53

Norwalk 72, Darien 61

St. Joseph 65, Stamford 62

Staples 81, Ridgefield 69

Westhill at Trumbull





