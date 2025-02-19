No. 1 Ridgefield, No. 2 Greenwich lead field into FCIAC girls basketball tournament

The quarterfinal matchups are set for the FCIAC girls basketball tournament, which tips off Saturday at Staples High School in Westport. Quarterfinal games will begin at 11:45 a.m.

The semifinals will begin at 5:30 p.m., Monday, at Trumbull High, with the championship game at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at Fairfield University.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Sat., Feb. 22, at Staples HS

No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 3 Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Greenwich, 12:45 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph vs. No. 4 Staples, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Stamford vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 4:15 p.m.

Ridgefield secured the No. 1 seed with a 20-point win over Staples on Wednesday, with Greenwich taking the No. 2 spot by beating Brien McMahon.

Fairfield Warde finished in the No. 3 spot and will face No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe, with No. 4 Staples and No. 5 St. Joseph squaring off.

Trumbull’s victory over Westhill gave the Eagles the final playoff bid. No. 7 Trumbull finished ahead of No. 8 Stamford by virtue of its head-to-head win against the Black Knights.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Ridgefield 58, Staples 38

Trumbull 63, Westhill 18

Fairfield Warde 56, Wilton 30

Greenwich 50, Brien McMahon 33

Fairfield Ludlowe 62, Bridgeport Central 28

Danbury 43, New Canaan 30

St. Joseph 52, Stamford 49

Darien at Norwalk