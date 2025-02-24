FCIAC Girls and Boys Basketball Championship Game Tickets

The FCIAC will hold its first girls’ and boys’ basketball championship doubleheader at the Leo Mahoney Arena on the campus of Fairfield University on Wednesday night.

In the girls championship game, the No. 3- seeded Fairfield Warde will face No. 1 Ridgefield at 5:30 p.m.

After the girls’ game, the girls and boys All-FCIAC teams will be recognized.

The boys championship game will follow with No. 2 Staples facing No. 1 Ridgefield at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will only be available by the following two methods:

On the Fairfield University ticketing platform: All tickets are $12 which includes the service fee: Click here or go to purchase tickets.

There will be two ticket windows where tickets may be purchased with a credit card on the night of the finals, however there may be a line to purchase them.

Each ticket is good for both the girls’ final and the boy’s final.





