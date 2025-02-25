2024-25 FCIAC Basketball Finals, Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals programs

The 2024-25 FCIAC boys and girls championship games, as well as the conference girls ice hockey semifinals will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The basketball finals are being held as a doubleheader at Leo D. Mahoney Arena at Fairfield University with the girls final starting at 5:30, and the boys final starting at 7:15 p.m.

The girls ice hockey semis will be held at the Darien Ice House beginning at 6 p.m.

Tournament programs are available at the links below and contain season records, championship history and awards.