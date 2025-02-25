2024-25 FCIAC Basketball Finals, Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals programs

The 2024-25 FCIAC boys and girls championship games, as well as the conference girls ice hockey semifinals will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The basketball finals are being held as a doubleheader at Leo D. Mahoney Arena at Fairfield University with the girls final starting at 5:30, and the boys final starting at 7:15 p.m.

The girls ice hockey semis will be held at the Darien Ice House beginning at 6 p.m.

Tournament programs are available at the links below and contain season records, championship history and awards.

Click here for the basketball championships program

Click here for the girls ice hockey semifinals program

