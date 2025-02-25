Streaming: FCIAC Boys and Girls Basketball Championships; Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball finals and girls ice hockey semifinals will be streamed live on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Here is the schedule with links to the live streams:

FCIAC Girls Basketball Final

At Leo D Mahoney Arena, Fairfield University

No. 3 Fairfield Warde vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.

Streaming by Birds Eye Sports

FCIAC Boys Basketball Final

At Leo D Mahoney Arena, Fairfield University

No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7:30 p.m.

Streaming by Staples Boys Basketball

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals

At Darien Ice House

No. 4 Fairfield co-op vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.

Streaming by DAF Media

No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 2 New Canaan, 7:40 p.m.

Streaming by DAF Media

