Streaming: FCIAC Boys and Girls Basketball Championships; Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball finals and girls ice hockey semifinals will be streamed live on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Here is the schedule with links to the live streams:
FCIAC Girls Basketball Final
At Leo D Mahoney Arena, Fairfield University
No. 3 Fairfield Warde vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Final
At Leo D Mahoney Arena, Fairfield University
No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7:30 p.m.
Streaming by Staples Boys Basketball
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals
At Darien Ice House
No. 4 Fairfield co-op vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 2 New Canaan, 7:40 p.m.