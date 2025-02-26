Ridgefield girls basketball defeats Fairfield Warde for seventh FCIAC championship

The Ridgefield Tigers claimed their seventh FCIAC championship with a 46-38 victory over the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in the conference final Wednesday at Fairfield University’s Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

The Tigers’ last FCIAC title had been in 2022.

Sophie Desiano was named the tournament MVP.

2024-25 FCIAC Girls Basketball Championship

Ridgefield 46, Fairfield Warde 38

Warde 8 7 7 16 – 38

Ridgefield 7 12 15 12 – 46

Warde: Julianna Krasniqi 3 0-0 7, Ava Feay 3 2-2 9, Chloe McDonald 0 0-2 0, Sofia Hardiman 4 3-5 11, Ivy Feay 2 0-0 4, Peyton McIntosh 3 1-2 7. Totals: 15 6-11 38.

Ridgefield: Zoe Demarais 2 2-6 6, Ava Gernert 3 2-2 11, Tessa Gracia 2 1-2 5, Kate Holbert 1 0-0 2, Emma Gythfeldt 2 2-2 8, Sophie Desiano 2 5-7 9, Cathryn Mills 1 3-5 5. Totals: 13 15-24 46

3-pointers: FW – Krasniqi 1, A Feay 1; R – Gernert 3, Gythfeldt 2.