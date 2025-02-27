Staples defeats Ridgefield and wins first FCIAC boys basketball championship since 1963

The Staples Wreckers ended a more than six-decade drought when they defeated the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 for the FCIAC boys basketball championship on Wednesday at Fairfield University’s Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

It was Staples’ first conference championship since 1963. The Wreckers were playing in their third straight FCIAC final after finishing runner-up to Danbury in 2023 and Trumbull in 2024.

Adam Udell scored a game-high 24 points and was named the tournament MVP.

GameTimeCT: Staples beats Ridgefield to claim first FCIAC boys basketball championship in 62 years

The Ruden Report: Udell Leads Staples To Win Over Ridgefield For First FCIAC Title In 62 Years

FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship

Staples 68, Ridgefield 58

Staples 9 21 17 21 – 68

Ridgefield 8 13 18 19 58

Staples: Adam Udell 7 8-10 24, Mason Tobias 4 1-2 11, Bowman 2 0-0 4, Corrigan 6 3-4 19, Heyer 1 0-0 2, Lowman 2 0-0 6, Jakob 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 12-16 68

Ridgefield: Genova 3 0-0 7, Humphrey 5 1-1 13, McMurray 1 0-0 2, Foley 1 0-0 2, Sepakowski 2 1-2 5, Winstanley 3 3-4 12, Hickey 5 6-7 17. Totals: 20 11-14 58

3-pointers: S – Corrigan 4, Udell 2, Tobias 2, Lowman 2; R – Winstanley 3, Humphrey 2, Genova 1, Hickey 1