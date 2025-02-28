2024-25 FCIAC Girls and Boys Ice Hockey Finals programs

The matchups for the FCIAC boys and girls ice hockey championship games are set and programs for both contests are available below.

The games are rematches of last year’s finals, both of which went to overtime.

The FCIAC girls ice hockey finals features No. 2 New Canaan against No. 1 Darien and will be played at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 1, at the Darien Ice House.

The FCIAC boys ice hockey final features No. 3 Ridgefield and No. 1 New Canaan. That game will begin at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 4, at Sacred Heart University’s Martire Family Arena.