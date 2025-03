The top-seeded Darien Blue Wave and second-seeded New Canaan Rams will play for the 2025 FCIAC girls ice hockey championship at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 1, at the Darien Ice House.

The unbeaten Blue Wave advanced with an 8-0 win over Fairfield co-op in the semis, and New Canaan defeated Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3-0.

The game will be streamed live by DAF Media and NCTV78  by clicking here.