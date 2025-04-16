FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Wednesday, April 16

Baseball

Trumbull at Fairfield Prep, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Sheehan, 2 p.m.

Darien at Stratford, 3 p.m.

Wilton at Weston, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Trumbull at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

New Canaan at Nyack (NY) 1 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

New Britain at Ridgefield, Noon

Bridgeport Central at Daniel Hand, 4 p.m.

Cheshire at Darien, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Abbott Tech at Danbury, 10 a.m.

Norwalk at New Canaan, Noon

Stamford at Brien McMahon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Abbott Tech at Danbury, Noon

Stamford at Darien, Noon

New Canaan at Norwalk, Noon

