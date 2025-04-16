Softball – Darien 11, Stamford 0

Darien scored 11 runs on 13 hits and committed no errors.

Stamford had 2 hits and committed 1 error.

Darien: Vivian Knott notched 13 strikeouts over 6 innings. She was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double and a single. She is 7-for-8 on the season with two home runs and 8 RBIs.

Claire Willing pitched the seventh, gave up one hit and struck out two. Lauren Valji had two hits including a home run, her second on the season. Claire Kissko had an RBI double.

M. Noto and A. Orgrea had the only hits for Stamford.